The 13th annual New River Harley-Davidson Chili Cook-Off hosted 15 teams ready to face off for a good cause, Jan. 25.
The event supported the Semper Fi Fund which provides lifetime support and assistance to wounded members of the military and their families, ensuring they have support during their recovery.
“This is a good way to support a great cause,” said Rikka Martin, event coordinator. “It’s one of the charities that we support and defend whole heartedly. What a better way to get out and support our amazing community than with amazing food and competition. These teams pour their heart and soul into their food, because they want to support the charity and for the bragging rights. It is a lot of fun and goes a long way to help those who need it. ”
Last year’s event raised approximately $2,500 for the non-profit. 2019’s winner was J.R. Fields, a first time participant, who was eager to defend his title.
“I have been coming for years, but last year I finally decided I would enter instead of just eat,” said Fields. “I had been tasting the competition for years, so I knew what to expect. I am using the same recipe as last year, because why mess with a winning recipe.”
Fields’ strategy paid off as he won this year’s competition as well. Placing second was Reavers Motorcycle Club and finishing third was the team New River HOG.
“I liked trying all the different kinds of chili,” said Bryan Whitman, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. “It was awesome to see all the teams’ different takes on a southern staple. My boys even had fun because some of the chili was milder and they were excited to be able to vote for the ones they liked best.”