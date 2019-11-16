The Civilian Quarterly Awards ceremony and breakfast was held at the Landing on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Nov. 6.
Each quarter, MCAS New River recognizes and honors their civilian workers with the meal and ceremony. During the ceremony civilian employees received awards for milestones in their careers and a Civilian Employee of the Quarter was honored. Anthony Washington, a material handler with the supply division, received the honor this quarter.
Washington played a role in ensuring efficient execution of destructive weather operations. He also serves his community as a youth sports coach.
Starting with breakfast, the air filled with laughter and camaraderie as guests enjoyed their meal and caught up with friends. New hires were also announced and welcomed to the group.
Awards for terms of service were given to eight individuals by Col. Curtis Ebitz, commanding officer, Marine Corps Installations East-MCAS New River and Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Orjuela, sergeant major, MCAS New River. These awards are given for every five years of service. Christopher Robinson, Allen Ingram and Edward Miller all received awards for a decade of service. Julie Robertson and Randi Hernandez both received awards for hitting 15 years. Michael Jarman was honored for 35 years of service, Richard McKnight for 40 years of service and Terry Trenchard for 55 years of service. These eight employees had a combined experience of 190 years working on MCB Camp Lejeune- New River.
“The dedication and hard work of our civilian employees is imperative to what we do every day,” said Ebitz. “It is important to take time out and show our appreciation for all that they do. It is an honor and privilege to be here.”