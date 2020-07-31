Steve Clarke, former principal at Dixon High School, was announced
as principal of Onslow County School’s new K-12 virtual school, July 28.
Mr. Clarke has been educating in Onslow since 1997, teaching math and science at Trexler Middle School. From 1999-2010, Clarke taught Algebra, Journalism and Health and Physical Education at Richlands High School, where he also served as athletic director. From 2010-2012, he was an assistant principal at White Oak High. Clarke was named principal of Southwest Middle School in 2012. He had been in the position at Dixon since 2014.
Clarke’s appointment is the latest in the Dixon community’s recognition in the past year, with three teachers, including wrestling coach Chris Brothers, named VFW Teachers of the Year for Onslow and Pender Counties. Hunter Galvin, a student, was also a finalist for Marine Corps Military Child of the Year.
Clarke is a 1997 graduate of West Liberty State University in West Virginia with undergraduate degrees in physical education and mathematics. In 2011, Mr. Clarke earned a master’s degree in Supervision and Administration from East Carolina University.
Colin Smith, assistant principal at Jacksonville High School, will replace Clarke as principal of Dixon High School effective Aug. 1.
Smith is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and East Carolina University. He brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served OCS as both a teacher and administrator. Smith began his education career in OCS at Swansboro High School where he taught math and science. In addition to his work in the classroom, he has held assistant principal positions at Richlands High School, Hunters Creek Middle School and Jacksonville High School. Most recently, Smith was assistant principal at Swansboro High School.