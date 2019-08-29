Each year, shelter animals around the nation look forward to the Clear the Shelter Adoption event. Thousands of animals find their forever home and new family. Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS) decided to turn one day of adoptions into many more. OCAS extended Clear the Shelter to include Tuesday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 24 in an effort to find more animals their forever home.
Volunteers took turns bringing the dogs outside for some exercise and fresh air before the event began. Volunteers are responsible for helping keep the kennels clean and working with the animals to help socialize them to ensure they are ready for adoption.
“We have a lot of support and that’s how we stay open to continue helping animals find their way home and find their new homes,” said Jennifer Monteforte, community outreach coordinator with OCAS. “We could not do what we do without our volunteers and foster parents.”
During Clear the Shelters events, the increased number of adoptions will tackle issues North Carolina shelters face daily, including overcrowding and euthanasia. During the event, adoptions were available at a reduced cost.
“A huge part of what we do at OCAS is help lost animals find their way home,” Monteforte said. “Yes, we have some animals that need homes, but we spend a similar amount of time helping owners find their lost fur babies. That is why all of our animals come with microchips. It helps us quickly get the animals back to where they are supposed to be.”
All animals adopted through OCAS come with core vaccinations, dewormed, 30-day flea and tick treatment, spayed or neutered, a microchip and a goody bag.
“Even if someone is not in a position to commit to a forever home for the animals, there are lots of ways they can still help,” said Monteforte. “Individuals can volunteer as early as 16 years old. Those who live in Jacksonville with the time and space can apply to be fosters. The more animals we have with foster families until permanent placement, the better it is for the animals. They socialize better when they get more one on one attention.”
For more information visit https://www.onslowcountync.gov/animalservices.