Changes are taking place for the time being at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
“Due to the Coronavirus concerns, we will be implementing operational changes,” said Judy B. Sanderson, cemetery superintendent, in a press release. “These changes will help to curb proximity contact and, in doing so, help to protect our families, friends and staff.”
As of March 18, state veterans’ cemeteries will no longer conduct public committal services for the foreseeable future. However some services will still be available.
“Immediate family members may have a small gathering at the cemetery, to include military honors, if desired,” Sanderson said.
Those making arrangements are also asked to make burial arrangements via digital avenues. Pre-eligibility determination will also take place remotely.
“Please do not send families to the office location without first discussing with us,” Sanderson said. “We appreciate your cooperation during this time.”