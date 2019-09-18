Constitution Week is the commemoration of America's most important document. It is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17-23.
The U.S. Constitution stands as a testament to the persistence of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.
On Feb. 29, 1952, a joint resolution of Congress designated Sept. 17 of each year as Citizenship Day in order to commemorate the signing of the Constitution of the Unites States, which occurred on Sept. 17, 1787. In 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of the linchpin of American democracy.The resolution was later adopted by Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
This week of remembrance is to emphasize citizens' responsibilities for defending the Constitution, inform people that the Constitution is the foundation of our way of life and to encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of our country. Constitution Week is a great time to learn more about this important document and celebrate the freedoms it gave us.