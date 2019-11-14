To some people, it is just a day off of work; but to those who have served and their families, Veterans Day isn’t just another holiday. It is a day to honor the sacrifices veterans make so that citizens can enjoy the freedoms those sacrifices grant.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 16 in Jacksonville held their annual Veterans Day Celebration to honor local veterans, Nov. 11.
“Today is a day to celebrate all veterans and what they have done for our country; without them someone could come here and take what we have,” said retired soldier James Jones.
A musical performance played throughout the celebration. America the Beautiful was sung by Phyllis Orr and the 2nd Marine Division Band Quintet performed each branch of service’s hymn.
“We support our veterans in any way we can,” said Sherri Cox, commander of the DAV Auxiliary Unit 16. “We have service officers on staff who can help veterans year round with paperwork and claims to ensure they are being cared for the way they deserve. We support numerous veteran organizations around the community. This is our way to gather everyone together and celebrate the service members on a day when many forget.”
Members of Young Marines units from Jacksonville, New River and Swansboro participated in the event by laying wreaths and presenting colors.
“I am glad to be a part of this,” said Young Marine Geovanni Catalfamo, a member of the New River unit and a sophomore at Northside High School. “After almost eight years with the Young Marines, the events around Veterans Day are always my favorite.”
Joe Fore, of Rolling Thunder, N.C. Chapter 5, explained the symbolism of the POW/MIA missing man table, from the white tablecloth draped over the table to represent the purity of their response to the country’s call to arms to the yellow candle and ribbon as a symbol of the hope for the reunion with those still unaccounted for.
“Not enough people show appreciation to our veterans, so this is our way to give back,” said Ryder Johanson, a member of the New River unit and student at Brewster Middle School. “I think it’s important for other kids to see people our age doing this, so that way they know giving back is not just for adults. It should matter to us too.”