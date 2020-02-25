A crowd of veterans and other community members gathered to lay former U.S. Army Specialist Jerry Clair to rest at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Feb. 10.
Clair, who died on Jan. 11 at 63 years of age, did not have his remains claimed as they sat at a funeral home. However, as part of the Missing in America Project, local veterans and other organizations came together to identify and ensure Clair was interred with honors. U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. Robert McNeil and Pvt. Amos Terry-McIntyre from Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh served as honor guard.