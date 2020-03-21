The Onslow County Board of Education approved a redistricting plan for the new Coastal Elementary School, which will open to students in the southern part of the county next year.
The board was presented with two scenarios. The agreed upon plan, Scenario 1(A), splits the existing Dixon Elementary district in half and does not include pulling any students from Southwest Elementary to Coastal Elementary. Scenario 2 would have split the Dixon Elementary district in half the same way as Scenario 1(A), but it would have included pulling 18 students from Southwest Elementary to attend the new school.
When the new redistricting plan goes into effect for the 2021-2022 school year, fifth grade will be moved back into the elementary schools from Dixon Middle School, the population of Dixon Elementary will reduce to 635 students, and Coastal Elementary School will open with a student population of approximately 658.
The redistricting plan was approved with a 6-1 vote. Board member Jeff Hudson was the dissenting vote, citing concerns about the new district's line near the Southwest community and travel times for families in that area.
Coastal Elementary School, formerly referred to as the Southern Elementary School Project, is under construction and projected to open in August, 2021.