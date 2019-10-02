Cpl. Miguel Toro, administrative specialist, Marine Raider Training Center, has been selected as the Jacksonville – Onslow Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) Service Member of the Month (SMOM) for September. The honor is granted to one service member per month who exhibits a commitment to service and excels at their duties.
Toro enlisted into the Marine Corps in 2015, completing his recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Upon graduation, Private Toro attended the Personnel Administration School aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Johnson for primary MOS of Administrative Specialist.
Toro reported for duty as an administration clerk with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment (1/10) in June 2016 and was later promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal in January of 2017.
While assigned to 1/10, Lance Corporal Toro served as the primary Defense Travel Systems administrator and successfully oversaw the completion of over 70 travel authorizations and 70 travel vouchers. Toro also served as the Battalion Mailroom Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) and played a vital part in the distribution of mail upon the return of Task Force 9.7 as well as multiple unit deployment programs.
In July 2018, Toro was assigned to the Marine Raider Training Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune where he was promoted to the rank of Corporal. While assigned to the unit, he served as the unit’s Student Personnel NCOIC and administratively oversaw the successful completion of multiple Special Operations Force Courses, which resulted in over 300 Students graduating without error.
Toro also serves multiple duties such as the NCOIC for the unit mailroom, student pay, files and directives and student promotions.
Toro was named the Marine Raider Training Center’s NCO of the Quarter twice in a row. His personal awards include three Certificates of Commendation and a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal.
With his selection as the SMOM for September, Toro is now eligible to be named the MAC’s Service Member of the Year alongside recipients from previous months. For more information about the MAC, visit https://jacksonvilleonline.org/programs-events/mac/.
Congratulations to September’s SMOM, Cpl. Miguel Toro.