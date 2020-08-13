Nine service members participated in a Chaplain’s Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) led Wilderness Personal Growth retreat in western North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest, July 23-28.
The retreat served to facilitate personal growth in a wilderness environment through activities like backpacking, rock climbing and camping. A curriculum was put in place to help participants create lasting change and develop emotional and psychological resilience. CREDO partnered with Outdoor Initiative for the retreat.
“We are able to put into practice some key elements of leadership I have learned over the years, chiefly, being vulnerable and authentic,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brandon Harding, CREDO director for Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. “The retreat experience was more profound and moving than I could have hoped. It exceed- ed all my expectations.”
Activities during the retreat illustrated challenges service members might face in their personal lives while building trust and bonds that can help when faced with obstacles.
“We had shared hardships hiking up a mountain in the rain. We overcame fear of heights by rock climbing. We learned about trust as we relied on our belay to keep us safe,” Harding said. “We dug deep into our lives to understand how to make lasting change possible using the Immunity to Change system. I was deeply moved as I watched the synergy of this group. In just a few days we created a community with powerful connections.”
Harding served as a leader for the event along- side Outdoor Initiative’s Matthew Stuhler, a retired U.S. Marine Corps infantry officer, and Anthony Droz, an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran.
For more information about CREDO, visit http://www.mccsle- jeune-newriver.com/ credo/.