On Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV) conducted a change of command ceremony outside of the 2d MARDIV headquarters at Camp Lejeune, during which Maj. Gen. David J. Furness, following two years as commander of the 16,000-strong 2d MAR- DIV, relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Fra… Read more