They shook it off. They twisted. They even put their left foot in and took their left foot out. For Marine and Sailor dads and their daughters, some rhythm and good vibrations made for a night full of memories at the All Ranks Daddy Daughter Dance at Marston Pavilion, Feb. 8.
The evening was split into two designations, an early dance for children aged three to five and another for ages six and up. Both featured hors d’oeuvres, a photographer for formal pictures and plenty of music to keep the party going.
For those interested in a similar event, another is typically held at Marine Corps Air Station in June.
For more information, visit https://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com.