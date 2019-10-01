Todd Curkendall, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Camp Lejeune Community Superintendent, has selected Dana Sutherland as the next principal of Lejeune High School.
“Dana’s ability to lead by doing what is best for students will make her a great addition to Lejeune High School,” said Curkendall.
Sutherland started her career in education as a high school mathematics and chemistry teacher. She received certifications in language arts, social studies and special education to better serve the needs of her students. Sutherland has worked in the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune community as an administrator since July of 2001 as the assistant principal for Lejeune High School, Brewster Middle School and Johnson Primary School. Sutherland was also a part-time evening mathematics instructor for Campbell University’s satellite campus located at the John A. Lejeune Education Center for the past 16 years.
“Lejeune High School and staff have a proud and vibrant tradition of academic excellence, sportsmanship and a rich culture of caring,” said Sutherland. “It inspires and supports every young adult who attends to excel academically and achieve their goals. Each young adult, no matter how long they attended, is forever a part of the unique and unconquerable spirit of Lejeune High School. It is a great privilege and honor to serve in the capacity of principal and to humbly be a part of the rich history and tradition that is Lejeune High School. Once a Devilpup, always a Devilpup!”
Sutherland earned her undergraduate and two master’s degrees from Texas State University at San Marcos, formerly known as Southwest Texas State University. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s in mathematics with a minor in chemistry. She returned to the university on two other occasions to earn a master’s in mathematics with a minor in biochemistry and a master’s in educational administration.
She is replacing Eric Steimel, who is retiring after nine years as LHS principal and 35 years of service to the DoD.