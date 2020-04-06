State veterans cemeteries updated operating procedures as a matter of public health and safety, March 23.
Committal services and the rendering of military funeral honors, whether by military personnel or volunteer organizations, will not be conducted until further notice at state veteran cemeteries.
Families that have internments scheduled and contact honors providers are urged to cancel their services. The cemetery where the interment is scheduled should be contacted as soon as possible if the family wishes to postpone the interment. A committal or memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for those families that choose to continue with the direct internment or postpone the internment.
While cemeteries will remain open to visitors, all guests are urged to obey local travel restrictions and avoid unnecessary travel. Visitors should expect that certain portions of a cemetery typically open to the public may be closed such as public information centers and chapels.
For more information contact Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at (910) 347-4550.