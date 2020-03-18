Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune – New River held a Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration at Tarawa Terrace Community Center, Mar. 7.
The event brought in children and parents from the area to commemorate the late Dr. Seuss and his legacy with crafts, games, stories and cake.
Children and parents worked together to color pictures and construct pinwheels, masks and other paper crafts relating to Seuss’s beloved stories.
Sean Pittman, Harriotte B. Smith Library programs and library technician supervisor, read “I Am Not Going To Get Up Today” and followed with the classic Dr. Seuss book “Green Eggs And Ham.”
Kids, parents and facilitators also sang Happy Birthday for the late author.
Because of the ongoing Harriotte B. Smith Library renovations, patrons are urged to keep up with the library’s website for upcoming events and to visit other local libraries such as the Camp Johnson and MCAS New River libraries, both of which have children’s sections.
For more information about events and other libraries, visit http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/libraries/. To keep up with renovation updates, follow the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/camplejeunemccs.libraries.