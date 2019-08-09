Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide implemented a new workforce development program to connect transitioning U.S. military personnel, veterans and military spouses to international hiring partners at Marine Corps Air Station New River, Aug 5. The Onslow County Chamber of Commerce was joined by representatives from Embry-Riddle University and hiring partners for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“I am so excited for this class, the first class,” said Ricky Cannon, campus director for Embry-Riddle Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. “The skillbridge program will help transitioning Marines, within 180 (days) of transitioning out of the Marines, into exciting jobs with our aviation hiring partners Pratt & Whitney & AAR. The training these students will get is unmistakable.”
“Skillbridge programs provide a bridge between the USMC and the Marine’s next career,” said Rob Jaeger, personal and professional development advisor with Marine Corps Community Services. “This is the first class and we are all very excited to see what the future holds for the program and the participants.”
The Aviation Maintenance Technology program is a nine-week, full-time program designed to train and place transitioning service members, honorably-discharged veterans and eligible military spouses into aviation maintenance and technician careers. They will receive the training they need to gain employment with reputable aerospace industry partners.
“The education that they receive from Embry-Riddle will prepare them for their certifications and they will receive 18 credits of college for the nine-week program,” Cannon said. “They are about to drink from a fire hose. They will be getting six months of education in nine weeks.”
Successful program attendees will receive guaranteed interviews with hiring partners. For more information about the program, go to http://www.worldwide.erau.edu/amtp.