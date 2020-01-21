Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) hosted an open house and social at their office on Midway Park to give information to installation families, Jan. 8.
The EFMP is a mandatory enrollment program (Marine Corps Order 1754.4B) for active duty personnel who have a dependent that needs exceptional medical care or educational support. The EFMP ensures assignment to a duty station where medical, educational and specialty services exist to support family members.
“We are here to support you,” said Jerome Foster, family specialist with EFMP. “Before you become frustrated by everything you need to get done, come talk to us. The Marine Corps and Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) has numerous services in place to assist most needs and we can help navigate those based on your individual family needs.”
The Marine Corps EFMP provides individualized case management for each enrolled service member or family. This affords service members extremely responsive family programming in support of their family readiness and their mission. There is no medical or educational need too small to seek enrollment or support.
“The individual case management the Marine Corps offers makes our EFMP truly unique,” said Patrick Larkin, program manager at EFMP. “Help is tailored to your family’s individual needs. Any specialty care is reason enough to sign up: school IEP (individual education plans), specialty doctors like allergists, or mental/behavioral health doctors and more. We offer accommodations to ensure the service member has what they need to be successful.”
For additional questions about the EFMP and their services, call (910) 451-4394.