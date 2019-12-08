As a working mother, life can be full of chaos and uncertainly as we attempt to balance the duties of service member, mom, step mom, wife, daughter or sister. The list can seem endless. We often wonder if we are performing well at work while properly attending to the physical and emotional needs of our children and also making adequate time for our spouses. We also crave moments to simply engage in self-care. The struggle is real and should not be hidden.
I remember walking down the pier on a warm June morning, hand in hand with my husband and two small children, knowing that soon I would say goodbye to them for eight long months. This was my first deployment and to be honest, I was a bit scared. I was worried my 14-month-old would forget me and that my 3-year-old wouldn’t understand (and he didn’t, which was a good thing) and that I was doing them a tremendous amount of harm by essentially choosing to leave them. I did not know how I would react to missing birthdays, holidays and milestones; however, I did know that despite leaving my family, my heart was full knowing that I would be present to serve the Sailors of the USS Monterey.
Moments of deployment were hard. Still, no matter the context, the Lord is waiting for us, to simply come and ask for help.
We are not in this life by ourselves, we need one another and we need His strength, when ours is not enough. So, to my fellow working mothers, don’t feel guilty. Walk in pride knowing that you are fulfilling a calling, inside and outside the home. Stand in confidence, find that ever-changing balance and know that the Lord is with you always.
If you are struggling, you are not alone. Ask for help and reach out. You are not weak, but rather stronger than you’ll ever know. From one strong mama to another, know that you are fearfully and wonderfully made. You are valuable and meant for greatness.