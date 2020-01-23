PROTESTANT
Main Protestant Chapel (Bldg. 16)
- Liturgical Protestant Communion Sunday: 8:30 a.m.
- Contemporary Service Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
- (Children’s Church ages 3-12 provided)
- Time for Prayer Monday: 11:30 a.m.
- Religious Education (Chapel Annex):
- Earthen Vessels Women’s Bible Study Tuesday: 9:30 a.m.
- Navigators Bible Study Tuesday: 11:30 a.m.
- Fellowship of Senior Leaders (FOSL) Wednesday: 6:30 a.m.
- Women of the Chapel Bible Study Wednesday: 9:00 a.m.
- Navigators Bible Study Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.
- Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) Friday: 9:00 a.m.
- Identity In Christ Bible Study Saturday: 6:00 p.m.
Tarawa Terrace Chapel (Bldg. TT-2477/TT-2469)
- Worship Team Rehearsal Sunday: 9:00 a.m.
- Worship Service Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
- (Children’s Church ages 3-12 provided)
- Religious Education:
- Men’s Bi-Weekly Bible Study @ REC Tuesday: 7:00 p.m.
- Women of the Chapel Bible Study @ REC Wednesday: 10:00 a.m.
- Bible Study @ REC Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.
- Men’s Prayer Saturday: 8:30 a.m.
- Sisters of the Chapel @ REC Saturday: 9:00 a.m.
Camp Geiger Chapel (Bldg. TC 601)
- Worship Service Sunday: 10:00 a.m.
- Bible Study (lunch provided) Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.
Camp Johnson Chapel (Bldg. M-116)
- Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, the Chapel will be closed until further notice.
- Temporary location will be at the Rec Center (Bldg. M-434)
- Contemporary Protestant Service Sunday: 9:00 a.m.
Courthouse Bay Chapel (Bldg. BB-16)
- Bible Study and Prayer Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday Service Sunday: 10:00 a.m.
Stone Bay (Bldg. RR135, Stone Bay Chow Hall, Deck One)
- Protestant Worship Service Sunday: 7:30 & 8:15 a.m.
- For more information call RP2 Brandon Jozsa at (910) 440-1029.
LATTER-DAY SAINTS
Camp Geiger Chapel (Bldg. TC 601)
- Worship Service Sunday: 10:00 a.m.
Camp Johnson Chapel (Bldg. M-116)
- Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, the chapel will be closed until further notice.
- Temporary location will be at the Rec Center, Bldg. M-434.
BUDDHIST
Naval Hospital Chapel
- SGI Buddhist Introduction Meeting Thursday: 11:00 a.m.
- For more information please call (910) 450-4070.
MUSLIM
MCIEAST Chaplain’s Office (Bldg. 67)
- Service Friday: 1:15-2:30 p.m.
- Prayer room is available during normal working hours.
EASTERN OTHODOX
- Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, the chapel at Camp Johnson will be closed until further notice.
Midway Park Chapel (Bldg. LCH-4025)
- Vespers first Saturday 6:00 p.m.
- Divine Liturgy Sunday 10:00 a.m.
- Bible Study & Children’s Church after service
- Holy Days TBA
JEWISH
The Jewish Chapel (Bldg. 67)
- Sabbath Service, please check with the Lay Leader, Michael Archer via email at: michael.archer@usmc.mil.
ROMAN CATHOLIC
Saint Francis Xavier Chapel (Bldg. 17)
- Holy Hour of Eucharistic Adoration: first Friday: 7:00 p.m.
- Weekend Mass: Saturday: 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 8:00 a.m.
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m.
- Holy Rosary Monday- Friday: 11:00 a.m.
- Weekday Masses Monday-Friday: 11:45 a.m.
- Holy Day Masses: 11:45 a.m. & 6:00 p.m.
- The Catholic Chapel is open Monday – Friday from 7:30 – 3:30 for prayer
- Confessions: Saturday: 4:00-4:45 p.m.
- And upon request or by appointment (910) 451-3210
- Baptismal class is held on the first Sunday of the month after the 11 a.m. Mass in the Chapel.
- Religious Education:
- CCD: Camp Lejeune Education Center Sunday: 9:30 a.m.
- RCIA: Camp Lejeune Education Center Sunday: 9:30 a.m.
- Bible Study: CWOC Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.
- CWOC first & third Thursday: 9:00 a.m.
- Location will be at the Protestant Chapel Trailers
- There is No CCD or CWOC during school summer break
Camp Johnson Chapel (Bldg. M-116)
- Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, the chapel will be closed until further notice.
- Temporary location will be at the Rec Center, Bldg. M-434.
- Catholic Mass Sunday: 5:30 p.m.
Camp Geiger Chapel (TC 601)
- Catholic Mass Sunday: 11:15 a.m.