PROTESTANT

Main Protestant Chapel (Bldg. 16)

  • Liturgical Protestant Communion Sunday: 8:30 a.m.
  • Contemporary Service Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
  • (Children’s Church ages 3-12 provided)
  • Time for Prayer Monday: 11:30 a.m.
  • Religious Education (Chapel Annex):
    • Earthen Vessels Women’s Bible Study Tuesday: 9:30 a.m.
    • Navigators Bible Study Tuesday: 11:30 a.m.
    • Fellowship of Senior Leaders (FOSL) Wednesday: 6:30 a.m.
    • Women of the Chapel Bible Study Wednesday: 9:00 a.m.
    • Navigators Bible Study Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.
    • Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) Friday: 9:00 a.m.
    • Identity In Christ Bible Study Saturday: 6:00 p.m.

Tarawa Terrace Chapel (Bldg. TT-2477/TT-2469)

  • Worship Team Rehearsal Sunday: 9:00 a.m.
  • Worship Service Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
  • (Children’s Church ages 3-12 provided)
  • Religious Education:
    • Men’s Bi-Weekly Bible Study @ REC Tuesday: 7:00 p.m.
    • Women of the Chapel Bible Study @ REC Wednesday: 10:00 a.m.
    • Bible Study @ REC Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.
    • Men’s Prayer Saturday: 8:30 a.m.
    • Sisters of the Chapel @ REC Saturday: 9:00 a.m.

Camp Geiger Chapel (Bldg. TC 601)

  • Worship Service Sunday: 10:00 a.m.
  • Bible Study (lunch provided) Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.

Camp Johnson Chapel (Bldg. M-116)

  • Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, the Chapel will be closed until further notice.
  • Temporary location will be at the Rec Center (Bldg. M-434)
    • Contemporary Protestant Service Sunday: 9:00 a.m.

Courthouse Bay Chapel (Bldg. BB-16)

  • Bible Study and Prayer Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday Service Sunday: 10:00 a.m.

Stone Bay (Bldg. RR135, Stone Bay Chow Hall, Deck One)

  • Protestant Worship Service Sunday: 7:30 & 8:15 a.m.
  • For more information call RP2 Brandon Jozsa at (910) 440-1029.

LATTER-DAY SAINTS

Camp Geiger Chapel (Bldg. TC 601)

  • Worship Service Sunday: 10:00 a.m.

Camp Johnson Chapel (Bldg. M-116)

  • Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, the chapel will be closed until further notice.
  • Temporary location will be at the Rec Center, Bldg. M-434.

BUDDHIST

Naval Hospital Chapel

  • SGI Buddhist Introduction Meeting Thursday: 11:00 a.m.
  • For more information please call (910) 450-4070.

MUSLIM

MCIEAST Chaplain’s Office (Bldg. 67)

  • Service Friday: 1:15-2:30 p.m.
  • Prayer room is available during normal working hours.

EASTERN OTHODOX

  • Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, the chapel at Camp Johnson will be closed until further notice.

Midway Park Chapel (Bldg. LCH-4025)

  • Vespers first Saturday 6:00 p.m.
  • Divine Liturgy Sunday 10:00 a.m.
  • Bible Study & Children’s Church after service
  • Holy Days TBA

JEWISH

The Jewish Chapel (Bldg. 67)

ROMAN CATHOLIC

Saint Francis Xavier Chapel (Bldg. 17)

  • Holy Hour of Eucharistic Adoration: first Friday: 7:00 p.m.
  • Weekend Mass: Saturday: 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 8:00 a.m.
  • Sunday: 11:00 a.m.
  • Holy Rosary Monday- Friday: 11:00 a.m.
  • Weekday Masses Monday-Friday: 11:45 a.m.
  • Holy Day Masses: 11:45 a.m. & 6:00 p.m.
  • The Catholic Chapel is open Monday – Friday from 7:30 – 3:30 for prayer
  • Confessions: Saturday: 4:00-4:45 p.m.
  • And upon request or by appointment (910) 451-3210
  • Baptismal class is held on the first Sunday of the month after the 11 a.m. Mass in the Chapel.
  • Religious Education:
    • CCD: Camp Lejeune Education Center Sunday: 9:30 a.m.
    • RCIA: Camp Lejeune Education Center Sunday: 9:30 a.m.
    • Bible Study: CWOC Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.
    • CWOC first & third Thursday: 9:00 a.m.
    • Location will be at the Protestant Chapel Trailers
    • There is No CCD or CWOC during school summer break

Camp Johnson Chapel (Bldg. M-116)

  • Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, the chapel will be closed until further notice.
  • Temporary location will be at the Rec Center, Bldg. M-434.
    • Catholic Mass Sunday: 5:30 p.m.

Camp Geiger Chapel (TC 601)

  • Catholic Mass Sunday: 11:15 a.m.