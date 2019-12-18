As children, we often asked our parents or other adults for many things throughout our lives. Never truly understanding what it took to provide those things that we wanted until we became adults. The only thing that mattered to us as children was that we expected to receive what we desired. If we received what we wanted, the following response of appreciation should have been “Thank You”. However, if we didn’t get what we asked for, our response may have been some form of disapproval.
Regardless of the situation God has always been our Provision, the parent that may or may not have given us what we wanted, needed, or even what we thought we deserved. Psalm 107:8-9 says, “Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.”
As a child my father would have my brother and I watch disenfranchised children on TV who lived in Africa. They were children who had no food or very little food, limited doctors and limited medicine, rags for clothing, dirty water to drink and bathe in and some were orphaned. My father wanted my brother and myself to understand how fortunate we were to have two parents, food, clothing, shelter, doctors, medicine and the freedom to dare ask for the world with the expectation of receiving it. He wanted us to understand that our privilege was because God makes all things possible. I could never imagine being so hungry that I could cry myself asleep only to possibly wake up hungry again. I couldn’t imagine being so sick because of where I was born, and that I couldn’t receive medicine like the rest of the children in the world.
I asked my father if we could help take care of those children. After paying the bills for the month, my father would write a check to the foundation that sponsored the children, I would pray that they wouldn’t need anything else because my earthly father fed them like he fed me, and in my heart I believed they were okay. When I grew older, I began to understand that the needs of the world could only be provided by our Heavenly Father who is the provision for all. The needs of the world are not seasonal they are provisional. Let the entire world say, thank you Lord, you are our provider.