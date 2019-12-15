My wife and I are in our sixth year of marriage and our three children survive our fallible attempts to shepherd their little hearts to Christ. Being a spouse and a parent is a trying thing, full of extreme hardship and extreme joy. But the love of the family can never be compromised. Here are a few key observations that I’ve made about familial love.
Loving one’s family is essential for the Christian life. The family relationship is the most important relationship that a Christian has on this Earth, seconded only by the relationship with God Almighty. Make no mistake, loving Christ is paramount to loving your family. The love a Christian has for Christ must be the supreme focus in life. Therefore, a Christian must love Christ more than the family. The family is a gift from God, so often a Christian idolatrously focuses on the gift instead of the “Giver.” Never forget the “Giver,” namely God Almighty.
Second, the Christian must love their family more than themselves. Self-centeredness is the default setting of a fallen human being. Even for the Christian it is difficult to put the needs of the family over the wants of oneself. It takes effort to move from pursuing our own agendas to a readiness to lay down our lives for others, as Jesus did for us in John 3:16. Such sacrifice includes not only the rare extreme, like protecting a spouse or children from physical assault, but also life’s everyday choices about how we invest money, time and energy.
Finally, loving a family is a constant discipline to guard one’s heart from temptation. For the husband, perhaps it’s to stop eyeing the young new intern who has a flirtatious personality. For the wife maybe, do not be enticed by the soccer dad who listens better than your husband. For both parents do not look to a picturesque family on Facebook as the standard for your children’s happiness and success. Rather, soberly look to Christ and draw from the reservoir of His love. All the while remembering 1 John 4:19, “We love because He first loved us.”