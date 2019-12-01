Think of someone you know who is truly happy. Just being around them makes us happier as well. Now think of someone you know who isn’t happy at all. Perhaps they seem drained of energy. Perhaps they are angry or bitter or pessimistic. What is the difference between them? What distinguishes the happy from the miserable? Is there something that we can do to be happier?
The Roman orator Cicero taught, “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others.” We learn from the Psalms, “It is good to give thanks to the Lord” (Psalm 92:1). Can you imagine how your life would improve if we all felt grateful and gave thanks daily? Do you think the world would be a happier place? Less stressful? Less angry?
As you think of someone you know who is truly happy, does he or she show daily gratitude? When you think of someone you know who is resentful, does this person have daily gratitude? It is difficult to even imagine a resentful person who is grateful or a grateful person who is resentful.
Here are three suggestions that can help as we strive to live in gratitude every day.
First, we must open our eyes. Robert Louis Stevenson wrote, “The man who forgets to be thankful has fallen asleep in life.” Since the beauties of life are so abundant, sometimes we take them for granted.
The second thing we can do is open our hearts. We must let go of the negative emotions that hold us back and instead fill our souls with love, faith and thankfulness. Anger, resentment and bitterness stunt our spiritual growth. With God’s help, our hearts can be changed. We don’t have to harbor thoughts and feelings that drag us down and destroy our spirits.
The third thing we can do to have daily gratitude is open our arms. One of the best ways we show our gratitude is by blessing the lives of those around us. We can open our arms to those around us and unselfishly reach out to help others in need. Every time we serve others, we show our gratitude to God.
Every day is a new canvas. Choice blessings await those who live in gratitude daily. I know that as you do so, you will feel greater joy and happiness.