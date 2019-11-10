I came across a biblical verse in my devotional reading. It struck me hard. It caught my attention. The sun almost stood still for me. I was puzzled and amazed. I had to pause and reflect on what I was reading. How this can be? How did I miss this? 2 Kings 18:5 describes about King Hezekiah and his trust in the Lord. “He trusted in the Lord, the God of Israel; so that after him there was none like him among all the kings of Judah, nor among those who were before him.”
King Hezekiah’s trust in the Lord stood above the line among his peers and even kings before him. His trust in God was evident and measureable that the author of this book attributed him the best performer in trusting God among all the kings in the past and present. That is an incredible statement about King Hezekiah’s trust in God. He received a 5.0 mark on his performance trait. God seems to care about how King Hezekiah is performing his trust in Him.
How am I doing? Am I performing well in trusting in all things to my God? Do I follow up with my trust in Him with actions? Are my actions above his average, at average or below average? I ponder over these questions about my faith and my trust in Him. I think they are important questions and mull over how to answer these questions in an honest way. Am I trusting in God with my career, family, marriage and future plans? I think I’m doing well in some parts, but in other parts, I think I need to apply myself more. Trusting in God in all things is observable, measureable and attainable. King Hezekiah did it. He trusted in the Lord and there was no one like him among his peers nor anyone like him before. He stood above the line when it comes to trust in the Lord.
How about you? What are you struggling to let go of and trust in Him? Letting it go is hard, but trying to control something that is beyond controllable is even harder. Letting it go and surrendering it to God might be the easiest thing to do and yet we do struggle with it sometimes.
May I challenge you? Be like King Hezekiah who trusted in the Lord. Once again, in 2 Kings 18:5, “There was none like him among all the kings of Judah, nor among those who were before him.” It does not say anything about those who were after him. So there are plenty more like him to follow his suit. You might be that person who trusted in God like no one’s business. Trust God. All good things will come soon. Let these words inspire you as well.