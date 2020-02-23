We live in a dark and slippery world. At this time of year, when the sun is low, and daylight is short, simple walks or running may become major adventures. Our paths are often poorly lit, and our way is often covered with ice or frost. Travelers venture-out onto wet or icy highways, where simple commutes can turn into hours-long ordeals. It truly is a dark and slippery world.
How valuable to us then are salt and light? Two turtledoves will be offered as a purifying sacrifice in the Temple, and the groundhog will tell us whether-or-not to prepare for six more weeks of ice, darkness and cold. It is into this cold, dark winter that our savior comes. He speaks of two matters of vital necessity: salt and light. In Matthew 5:13, [Jesus said:] “You are the salt of the earth…” He also states in Matthew 5:14 “You are the light of the world.” Not just the disciples…but you. Yes…you. The redeemed people gathered for worship on cold, icy winter mornings. You are there to be equipped to add salt to the world’s slipperiness, and to add light to the world’s darkness.
You have been redeemed for this purpose. The curves are sharp, the hills are steep and everything around you is poorly lit. You are salted with the sure and certain truth of the saving gospel of Jesus Christ. You are shining lamps lighting the way along icy paths. You are rare travelers for you are among the very few who follow the path the savior has trod. This holy path leads to the cross, upon which our savior died and where our sins are forgiven.
Your light is not an easy thing to hide. What does your Savior say in Matthew: 14-16? “A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.”
In this dark and icy time of year, salt and light are precious. When your neighbor’s path is slippery with sin and temptation, you provide a salty and loving presence. When your neighbor’s path is shrouded in darkness, you provide a shining light of gospel truth. You are salt, you are light, you are forgiven and you are loved.