Have you ever made the biggest mistake of your life? Now, we’ve all made mistakes before. But, think about the biggest mistake ever; perhaps one that you may have buried deep within your heart.
In 2 Samuel 11, we find a soap opera-like scene. Scripture tells us that one evening in the spring, King David was walking around on the rooftop when he saw a beautiful woman bathing. He sent his men to inquire about this woman and turns out it was Bathsheba, wife of Uriah. He then pursued his passion and sent messengers to take and bring Bathsheba to his house where he committed the act of adultery.
Following this, David found out that Bathsheba became pregnant. So, in an attempt to cover up his sin, David brought Uriah back from the battlefield. David asked Uriah to go home. However, Uriah would not go home because his fellow soldiers were still out fighting. How could he be the only one who goes home?
After another failed attempt to make Uriah go home, King David sent a message to Joab, commander of his army, to put Uriah in the forefront of the fiercest battle. He tried to have Uriah killed and succeeded. All that so his sin would not be revealed.
After this, Nathan, the prophet, brought David into realization of his mistake. Furthermore, the child of Bathsheba and David became ill and died as well. It has been said that it was during this time that King David wrote Psalm 51, the song of repentance.
Psalm 51 is the gospel condensed into a song. The whole song is the acknowledgement of David’s sin, of him crying out for mercy, desiring to be transformed and renewed, and glorifying God.
In verse 10, we read this famous text, “Create in me a clean heart.” This word “Create” is Bara’ in Hebrew. This is the same word that is used in Genesis 1:1, when God “created” the world. Humans create things out of something, but God creates things out of nothing. The word Bara’ has a nuance of creating something out of completely nothing. It shows the power of God. King David could have asked God to “give” him a clean heart. He knew that he needed a transformation of his heart. He knew that there was nothing good in him. He knew that a clean heart needed to be “created” in him, as in God creating this whole world from nothing.
Making mistakes should not be taken lightly; there are consequences. However, the key here is that David sorrowed over the mistake he made, and he turned around and repented sincerely. God is indeed merciful and He forgives us no matter what we have done if we come to Him with a sincere heart. He is able to create in us a new heart with new hopes, even though there is nothing good in us. He did it for David. He can do it for you, too.