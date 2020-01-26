One of our nation’s greatest service songs is “Anchors Aweigh.” In the song, those serving aboard the ship are commanded to pull the anchor up, secure it and set sail for distant shores. Families serving in the Marine Corps and Navy are often asked to set sail together, far away from where they normally live. Oftentimes when I am counseling Marines and Sailors that are new to the area, I remind them that God is here in Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune; He is always near. I encourage them to hold fast to God while they are here and continue to grow in their relationship with Him.
Instead, we oftentimes let our relationship with God fall away. Anytime we move it is easy to forget about God. We get busy getting the kids in school, meeting the command and whatever else takes up our time. Somehow, more often than not, God takes a back seat in this process. Everything is new and exciting but, eventually, “life” happens. Things begin to get off-center, unfocused and difficult. We begin to have issues in the shop, with our family and our friends. Instead of drawing close to God in these times of need, we continue on without Him, wondering why things are in such disarray.
However, God is always near! He is loving and patient, waiting for you to return to Him. Your chaplains are here to guide you in this process regardless of where you are in your relationship with Him. Your chapels are a good place not only to grow in your spiritual health, but also to find fellowship amongst like-minded people and receive some encouragement along the way. Possibly, you might be able to alleviate a little bit of your homesickness by being in the same kind of environment where you thrived back home.