If you are like me, 2020 has not gone the way you thought or hoped it would. In fact, it seems like one bad thing after another, and we are only half way through the year!
The year has been plagued with major events; celebrity deaths, COVID-19 mandated shelter in place and most recently the civil unrest, protest against police activity and the movement for social justice. Within the Marine Corps we have seen delays in returns from deployment and the continued restriction of movement order. The world can seem pretty chaotic and it is hard at times for us to comprehend our emotions.
Emotions are normal. After the events at the beginning of this year, specifically the last few weeks, we can all have feelings and opinions. It also is a time for us to show some sensitivity and compassion. These are expressed to us in God’s word. Jesus tells us in the gospel, “When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.” After the 10 Commandments are given God tells us that “He will show steadfast love to thousands of those who love me and keep my commandments.”
For the spiritual individual we know that when times get out of control, this is where we are driven back to our one constant - our Faith. We are reminded that “God is the same yesterday, today and forever.” Here is where we are driven to find compassion and also trust. Trusting that God, who is bigger than us, will continue to pour out his abounding love and grace. This will not change.
Life can have disappointments. Humanity can show us the worst in people. People and events can let us down, but the God we speak of will not. God is our comfort, our peace and protector, because He is the shepherd who lays down his life, leading us into green pastures and beside still waters. He is the shepherd that restores our soul.
Showing compassion like God shows us leads us to take care of and support our neighbor. It leads us to do good works that give glory to God, but that serve our neighbor. Compassion leads us to the ultimate care of others and placing their needs before our own.
During these days, may we continue to seek our God and continue to show His love, compassion and grace as we deal with our neighbor and our society.
