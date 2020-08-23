Rules are great most of the time aren’t they?
They give order to things when there would otherwise be potential for chaos. When people don’t follow rules we know there is a punishment which can typically be enforced to correct the behavior. Looking around right now though, we can see a violation of something we call a rule and it has led to endless amounts of chaos. If it were to be followed there wouldn’t need to be near as many other rules and laws.
The rule I’m referring to is the Golden Rule if you haven’t guessed it yet. One variation is simply “Do unto others what you would want them to do to you.” There exist many variations of this stretch- ing across many societies and most religious groups. With it being so wide stretching why is it still such a problem?
Part of the problem that I have noticed is many are showing little regard for others indicating they don’t follow this rule and view it as more of a suggestion. There really isn’t a way to directly enforce this rule because it is a rule based on self-regulation, plus it is a fairly broad rule. With this rule not being followed we can see exactly was has come from it; war, crime, murder and racism, just to name a few of the things stemming from the lack of regard. This result can be summed up in one word: chaos.
There are some questions we all must ponder now. How can we do better? What can we do to make a course correction? One issue we come up against with this is it cannot be done at a societal level. You can’t legislate morality. So it must be done at the individual level, within ourselves and within our homes. Until we teach ourselves to treat each other the way we want to be treated, we will continue to live in a society that is riddled with ethical problems and chaos.
Am I suggesting that we will become a utopian society if people begin living this way? No. The lie that we need to look out for ourselves and only ourselves is too ingrained in our society for anyone to expect everyone to live this way; however, by choosing to live by the Golden Rule a difference can be made. My greatest suggestion when attempting to make a difference with following this rule is to not measure the difference you believe you are making. Any difference we make may be small to us, but it can be massive to someone else. Be part of making waves of change which can make a difference in more lives than we are aware.
