American author and life coach, Tony Robbins reminds us that throughout human history, our greatest leaders and thinkers have used the power of words to transform our emotions, to enlist us in their causes and to shape the course of destiny. Words cannot only create emotions, they create actions. From our actions flow the results of our lives.
What Robbins is positing is that our words carry a great deal of meaning. Words help shape our spiritual, professional and personal lives. Words also demand that we recognize and explore them so that we can adjust our lives accordingly.
It is estimated that the English language is comprised of 800,000 words; 300,000 of which are technical terms. The average person knows 10,000 words and uses 5,000 in everyday speech. It is believed that journalists know approximately 15,000 words and use around 10,000. Perhaps this can be contributed to their line of work. Whatever the case, we humans cannot live without words. We need them to communicate the thoughts of our hearts and minds to others. We also need words to offer our prayers to God. Consider how words shape our prayers and life.
Recently Delphine and I attended a chaplain and spouse marriage/personal growth retreat in Asheville, North Carolina. During this time of spiritual renewal, retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert L. Van Antwerp, Jr. challenged us to depart from the New Year’s resolution path and take a more concentrated annual journey. He called this challenge “My One Word.” Here is how it works: Think about your life; who you are; who you desire to become and think about one word that you can focus on or keep returning to throughout the year so that you can stay the course for your spiritual and personal growth in 2020. Don’t rush it. Take your time and really think about your one word. Make a list and discuss it with a friend or family member – then choose your one word. Now go live it and have someone hold you accountable so that you can check your progress periodically. Blessings!