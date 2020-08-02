Navigating through chaos

With all the tremendous change and upheaval so far in 2020, I have often asked myself, “How did everything get so crazy?” My two young daughters have frequently asked in the past few months, “Daddy, why are they doing that?” Per- haps your own children are asking you the same questions.
One explanation is that many individuals’ “reality” is being distorted by the lies that they tell themselves, and believe, regularly. Dr. Chris Thurman, in his book, “The Lies We Believe,” describes seven ways that people mentally distort reality. Let’s look at three of them: magnification, personalization and emotional reasoning.
“Magnification” leads people to make mountains out of molehills and to exaggerate the actual size, meaning and impact of events. “Personalization” causes people to take everything personally, regardless of its real cause or meaning. “Emotion- al reasoning” generates distorted reactions to actual events because feelings are equated with truth.
Even minor events can be blown out of pro- portion and taken personally if someone is operating under these three distortions. The resulting feelings seem to justify whatever behavior comes next. This is a dangerous combination, and we see it played out on the evening news time after time.
So how can we address and evaluate events in our lives? How can we make sense of what seems to make no sense? By looking at daily occurrences and considering our reactions in light of the distortions mentioned above.
Here are three ways you can avoid distorting reality in your own life:
1. Don’t exaggerate the impact, meaning or effects of an event just because it was negative. Instead, respond to things that occur after taking the time to honestly evaluate what they mean and how you might best respond.
2.. Take a deep breath and remember that
not everything is about you. Not everything is personal. The truth is, we tend to be rather selfish and egocentric, so most of the time, people are more likely thinking about themselves than about you. Most choices will have more to do with their own issues than with anything about you.
3. Emotions are an essential part of our being, but they are not the “be-all, end-all.” Emotions are meant to influence our decisions, not determine them. Also, just because we may feel something doesn’t make that something true. Let the facts determine what is true, and let your feelings remain in their rightful place.
Everything changes if we can decide to do these three simple things. If we don’t exaggerate events, take things personally or let our feelings determine what we believe to be correct, we will see things much more accurately. We will also respond much more calmly and effectively.
No matter what happens in the world – or in our own lives - we don’t have to choose fear, anger, or violence. We can choose something different, something far more positive.
