Kindness is a gesture that anyone can practice. It is a gesture that can alleviate tension and cause enemies to reconcile. Proverbs 25:21 states, “If your enemy is hungry, give him bread to eat; and if he is thirsty, give him water to drink, for so you will heap coals of fire on his head, and the Lord will reward you.” When an individual practices kindness, he or she could potentially make a new friend.
Kindness to one’s enemy is like heaping burning coals on his head. In the ancient culture of Israel, sometimes a person’s fire went out and he needed to borrow some live coals to restart his fire. Giving a person coals in a pan to carry home on his head was a neighborly, kind act; it made friends not enemies.
Compassion, not revenge should characterize the believer’s life. In Luke 27:6, Jesus Christ said, “Love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you.” If we only do good to those who do good in return to us, then we have not immolated a noteworthy character trait but rather have only done what is natural. When someone is good to those who’ve not been good in return, they have strengthened the resolve of their own character.