High Holy Days 2019
Graphic by Shelly Bukoskey

The Jewish Chapel on 67 Virginia Dare Drive commemorates the Jewish High Holy Days. Services are open to all and dates/time are as follows

Rosh Hashanah:

Sunday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m/

Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. (Tashlich will occur after services so please bring bread or crackers.)

Yom Kippur:

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. for morning and Yizchor services and reconvening at 5 p.m. for afternoon, Neilah and Havdallah services

Break Fast – please bring a dairy/vegetatian dish to share for our meal immediately after Havdallah Wednesday night.

Sukkot:

Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

Simchat Torah:

Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

For more information contact Chaplain Lurer at  amanda.r.lurer@usmc.mil or Lay Leader Michael Archer at michael.archer@usmc.mil.