The Jewish Chapel on 67 Virginia Dare Drive commemorates the Jewish High Holy Days. Services are open to all and dates/time are as follows
Rosh Hashanah:
Sunday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m/
Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. (Tashlich will occur after services so please bring bread or crackers.)
Yom Kippur:
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. for morning and Yizchor services and reconvening at 5 p.m. for afternoon, Neilah and Havdallah services
Break Fast – please bring a dairy/vegetatian dish to share for our meal immediately after Havdallah Wednesday night.
Sukkot:
Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.
Simchat Torah:
Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
For more information contact Chaplain Lurer at amanda.r.lurer@usmc.mil or Lay Leader Michael Archer at michael.archer@usmc.mil.