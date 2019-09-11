Are you going through some of the toughest moments of your life right now? Or maybe you have gone through rough times and can relate?
You just can’t seem to bring yourself to smile, let alone try to be happy. Maybe you are battling with a sickness or injury or are simply stressed out. It can be difficult to put on a happy face sometimes, right?
According to NBC news, some scientists report that the act of smiling actually has many health benefits. Smiling can lift your mood, lower stress, boost your immune system and possibly prolong your life.
According to an article in Forbes, even fake smiles help you improve your mood and reduce stress as well. Nothing brings your mind and body back into balance better than a laugh. Cracking jokes can lift those heavy burdens, inspires hope and connects you to others. In return, you become happier and are more alert.
Smiling and laughing helps release anger and forgive sooner, which is what the Bible encourages us to do. Of course, it is not the solution to every problem out there. However, it does help us and it is something we all can at least try to do. Best of all, this priceless medicine is fun, free and easy to use.
The number one cause of death right now in the department of defense is suicide. It is not the enemies out there shooting at us, but it is one of us choosing to take their own lives. Suicide is the end result of a process of depression, stress, and hopelessness. No one wakes up one day and say, “I think I’m going to kill myself today.” There is usually a period of time that people feel down, feel trapped in their problems and they struggle. To end that struggle, some choose the option of suicide.
Smiling may seem to be something so small, but I believe it is something that can help us and those around us, especially our loved ones.
Proverbs 17:22 says “A merry heart does good, like medicine, but a broken spirit dries the bones.” God knows that a happy heart has positive effects.
Allow me to challenge you to smile more. To those who feel hopeless, stressed out, worn out, and weary, start with smiling and praying or meditating. On top on that, write down your feelings in a journal, vent if you need to, talk it out with someone and exercise. A spouse, close friend, counselor or chaplain can lend a listening ear.
Sometimes, it’s so easy to forget to smile in our daily lives. Give it a try, it’s not going to harm anyone.