Have you ever been in a position where everything is lined up and it seems like every strategic piece of your life is in position, but yet you were hesitant to act? What was the reservation?
Maybe a gut feeling or did it feel like the timing was off? I am reminded of King Saul and his pursuit of David. David was chosen by God to take the throne, but King Saul was still in charge. This dilemma led to a continuous conflict that seemed to never end. At one point David’s loyal followers were frustrated and exhausted from running and hiding, especially when God was on their side. David was provided with an opportunity to end this conflict and take King Saul’s life, but he waited. Soon after there was, again, another opportunity to end the conflict, and this time it seemed everything was in perfect timing and finally the “stars were aligned” as his enemy was in a deep sleep, he was able to bypass the guards.The timing was perfect and his cousin offered to help, but David declined to act.
How frustrating it must have been for his followers - more exhausting conflict on the rise, more hiding and more strife. David’s cousin was excited that they finally had an opportunity to inflict a blow to the enemy in a way that would end their trial. He saw this as God ordained, but David saw it as an opportunity to fail God.
In my own journey I have come to understand that what may seem like a clear answer from God to take things into my own hands, may actually be a clear opportunity to trust God. How many times have we taken matters into our own hands only to mess things up worse? Maybe your faith needs a push in the right direction so you can learn to trust God with your family, career, ministry, marriage, finances or numerous other things that are important to you.
David never did take King Saul’s life, but eventually he died and David was able to rightfully take his place on the throne. Before you make any major decisions in your life, ask the question: “Are the stars really aligned?”
Editor’s note: The Chaplain’s Corner covers every- thing faith related. Facts not attributed are purely the opinion of the writer.