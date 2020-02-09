Matthew 6:25 says, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?"
At first blush, the words, "Do not worry about your life" might seem wholly unrealistic, especially given that Marines function within a performance-based institution that deals with matters of life and death. There is far more to this passage than the simplistic advice of Timon and Pumba's Hakuna Matata that means “no worries for the rest of your days." Understood in context, the words "do not worry" were spoken to the disciples who had just left their lives (as they knew it) to embark on a mission far greater than themselves. Naturally, they had legitimate worries.
Marines (or those who support the Marines) may find themselves in a similar situation. We have left our lives as we knew them to participate in a mission greater than ourselves. Naturally, we too, are going to have very real concerns about separation from our families, relationships, politics, health, job performance, career progression, lack of time and even our very mortality. Responsible concern for our livelihood or others is quite different than worry. Worry has an element of futility attached to it.
Ponder these questions: Does worrying about things accomplish anything useful? Does worrying help us survive in battle, or make the line go faster when you go to renew your expired CAC? We are shown the uselessness and ineffectiveness of worrying. Simply worrying, fretting or even fuming about something will usually not change the outcome. In fact, worry drains our precious energy without applying constructive action to the problem. It usually needlessly disturbs us and makes situations worse.
The truth behind the words is deep, yet simple. If God wills something to happen - it will happen. Alternatively, if God does not allow something to happen - it will not happen - even if the situation seems impossible. These words have profound meaning on the battlefield. If God does not allow the enemy to wound us, they simply cannot. These words have profound meaning in our daily lives. Even though things may seem out of control, God does have full control of this world and your world.