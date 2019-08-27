Semper Fidelis takes a mindset, preparation, commitment and much more. An entire Marine culture must become habitual both in actions and thinking. Once that training has gripped a persons’ lifestyle, thought structure and habits they can say with confidence, “once a Marine, always a Marine.”
Within the ranks of Christian service there is a need for warriors as well. To say yes to the honor of this service one must be just as thorough and diligent in training as any physical warrior. As a Spiritual Warrior are you Semper Fi? Do you have what it takes to prepare, train, do front line combat, rest, heal up, eat and start the cycle all over again within the same 24 hour period? There are seasons in which the Spiritual Warrior must do so.
1 Peter 5:8-9 reads, “Be sober and watchful, because your adversary the Devil walks around as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour…resist him!” Let us analyze that in a spiritual sense. Our enemy is always running reconnaissance to strategically exploit our weaknesses. (“walks around”). The first offensive strategy is to create a situation for you to react to out of fear or some other strong emotion (“as a roaring lion.”) The scripture is plain. Satan wants to turn you into prey to bite and destroy as much as you let him (“seeking whom he may devour”). But the scripture shows you immediately how you and your family remain safe - you “resist him”. We have to train our physical senses through spiritual training so we will not react to any calamity out of fear. You can learn from the Bible what is right and wrong, and then in your thinking, actions, and words you strongly say “no” to the wrong. If you have to, practice saying “no” to wrong.
Let’s look at the ultimate example of this and Jesus’ explanation of this principle in his own life from John 14:30-31. As a bit of background, when a person knows they are going to die their conversation topics become a little more on target. They know they only have a short time to say the things that are most important to them. John records one last long conversation Jesus had with his disciples from chapters 13-17, the setting of our scripture.
“I will not say much more to you, for the prince of this world is coming. He has no hold over me, but he comes so that the world may learn that I love the Father and do exactly what my Father has commanded me.”
Immediately following came the greatest battle ever fought. At Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection, the opportunity for freedom for all of humanity that had ever lived was won. The victor was the ultimate spiritual warrior, the Lord Jesus Christ. His complete obedience to the training of His spirit was key to this victory. For you, your family and your nation, have you got enough backbone to commit to being thoroughly trained as a Spiritual Warrior? Semper Fi!