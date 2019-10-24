Marine Corps Community Services’ New Parent Support Program (NPSP) hosted their first Stroll and Roll in Nature at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s Marston Pavilion, Oct 24.
Dressed in their holiday costumes, parents brought their children under five out to the nature trail for some fun in the sun. The NPSP’s mission is to help one-on-one with service members children from birth to five years old. They help parents gain confidence, strengthen their parenting skills and give resources. The program also provides a support system to those whose natural supports and extended families may be states away.
“NPSP is not just for first time parents,” said Sheri Borton, a nurse with NPSP. “Whether it is your first kid or your tenth, we are there to provide support.”
The Stroll and Roll in Nature event offered parents the opportunity to come out and learn more about the program while children got to play outside, stopping at booths to play games and craft. A scavenger hunt was over the length of the course and children were given homemade binoculars to help them ‘spy’ the things on their list.
“The booths have different sensory games,” said Felicia Zambrano, licensed professional counselor with NPSP. “Each station is set up to encourage development in things like language, fine motor skills, gross motor skills and more. We also promote an interaction of Parents as Teachers, in which parents get to complete arts and crafts with the kids using common household items to promote learning, like the binoculars they are all wearing. It combines play time with learning time and helps with development and growth.”
As the children went from station to station, they stopped to admire one another’s costumes.
“I am Spiderman,” said Brett Foreman, 4. “I have seen three other ‘Spidermans’ here today. That is too many Spidermans.”
“I am Elsa and my mommy is Anna,” said Emma Norris, 3. “My brother is a pumpkin. I wanted him to be Olaf but mom said he is cuter as a pumpkin; I think snow men are cuter than pumpkins.”
With over 60 participants, the Stroll and Roll in nature was a success.
“I am so glad that the weather cooperated today,” said Melissa Kenwood, marketing specialist with MCCS. “This was a great way for parents to get out with their babies and meet other parents, while learning about the resources available to them. That is what is great about being on a Marine Corps base, there are resources that can be there to help you from the beginning since many people are so far away from their families or spouses. Parenthood is not for the faint of heart. We have to support one another.”