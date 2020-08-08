FEMA, State, approve reimbursement of $10.5 million to Onslow County Schools

The State of North Carolina and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have approved a grant of over $10.5 million to reimburse Onslow County Schools (OCS) for Hurricane Florence-related expenses, according to a press release from FEMA.
When Florence hit in 2018, funds from the state went toward immediate safety threats at public elementary, middle and high schools in Onslow County. Actions included installing temporary roofs at schools following storm-related damage, mold remediation and air quality testing. Money from the grant will be returned to the state.
“The funding provided in the grant will be returned to the state as reimbursement of funds provided by the state in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Florence,” said Brent Anderson, chief communications officer for Onslow County Schools. “The funds the state forwarded to OCS allowed us to get started with repairs and do emergency remediation on our damaged facilities.”
In the release, Dr. Barry Collins, superintendent for Onslow County Schools, spoke to the importance state funding had on school maintenance following Hurricane Florence’s damage to Eastern N.C.
“Hurricane Florence’s landfall in southeastern North Carolina on Sept. 14, 2018 brought devastation to many coastal communities,” Collins said. “Onslow County was hit particularly hard, and OCS suffered significant damage at school facilities across the district. We are extremely thankful for the funding OCS received from the state immediately following the storm and applaud the effort of our district staff for the work put into the preparation and submission of the FEMA application. The funds provided by the state were important in bridging the gap while awaiting FEMA reimbursement...
We appreciate the reimbursement and are glad it will restore funds to the state which were provided to help the district begin our recovery efforts in the immediate aftermath of the storm.”
For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence.