Jesus is speaking to the disciples and the gathered crowds who have come to hear Him teach. Jesus has been sitting in a boat just off the shore of the Sea of Galilee. After having taught The Parable of the Sower, The Parable of the Weeds, The Parable of the Mustard Seed and The Parable of the Leaven, Jesus leaves the shore and enters into a house. He continues to teach, although this time it is to a much smaller crowd. He continues to teach in Parables, beginning and ending with The Parable of the Hidden Treasure…and The Parable of New and Old Treasures.
Jesus has given His hearers a list of clues, and then asks them if they have understood the clues, so that they can follow the path that leads to the Treasure!
What do you treasure? Jesus asks this very question of us in Matthew 6:19-21, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on Earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” It’s easy to treasure the wrong things, or to store-up the wrong kinds of treasures or to store our treasures in the wrong places. In a wealth-saturated culture, surrounded by an aggressive advertising industry that preys upon our bent toward coveting, envy, greed, and lust it is very easy to confuse our wants with our needs. Jesus is aware of this confusion, and so He comes to address the treasure-hunters of both His day and ours. Without His word, the treasures of the kingdom of heaven are mysterious and elusive. Thankfully, God’s holy word serves as both map and compass, guiding listeners everywhere to the true and only treasure: Salvation through Jesus Christ, the forgiveness of sins, and the promise of everlasting life.
Because of His great and perfect love for you, you are now God’s treasured possession. He has redeemed you, exchanging His most treasured possession His son Jesus Christ, for the salvation of your body and soul. God has given us the treasure map, the Holy Scriptures. He has given us a guide, the Holy Spirit and He has given us His son, a treasure come down from heaven to Bethlehem’s manger, to die on Calvary’s cross. Through His suffering, death and resurrection, the Treasure Hunt is complete, and the kingdom of heaven is yours!
Where is your treasure? If you search, you will find eternal treasure at the font, the altar and in the holy scriptures. Just as God treasures you, you also can treasure His gifts of spouse, and children, family and friends. Keep searching. Keep digging. Keep looking. The treasure hunt continues and the prize is worth the quest.
Editor’s note: The Chaplain’s Corner covers everything faith related. Facts not attributed are purely the opinion of the writer.