Food Service personnel are conducting a base-wide school-lunch distribution program at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, from March 16 until further notice. The base is providing free meals to families with school-age-children, as the schools continue to be closed amid the world-wide Coronavirus outbreak.
Camp Lejeune School District has delayed opening all schools until March 30, 2020. In that time they intend to continue educating and supporting their students and families.
The distribution centers will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. The meals are provided to all children who are currently living in base housing and attending school on base.
“We had a long line of people before we even opened,” said Chris L. Cook, a bus driver for Camp Lejeune Transportation. “Places like Hero’s Manor had lines stretching for over two blocks.”
At each station a school bus driver and a local school representative were present to distribute the packed lunches to the local students.
Pickup locations are Midway Park Community Center, Midway Chapel, Tarawa Terrace Youth Pavilion, Tarawa Terrace Chapel, Watkins Outdoor Swimming Pool, Heroes Manor Child Development Center and Knox Landing Community Center.