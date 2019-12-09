Many people find the holidays very stressful and overwhelming. It can be easy to get wrapped up in the shopping and spending that seem to accompany this time of year.
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement which aimed to focus the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world on December 3, 2019 and every day.
The simple idea began in 2012: a day that encourages people to put a little goodness back out into the world. Over the past seven years, the idea grew into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
Many people choose to volunteer at local shelters and soup kitchens. Some people and businesses choose to combine Giving Tuesday with Military Support Day, which is held annually on the same day. People across the nation volunteer to give back to service members for their sacrifices in an effort to thank them for their service.