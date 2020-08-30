Toward the end of Genesis, we are shown how God flipped Joseph’s adversity into prosperity. Although Joseph was part of the lineage that would produce the Messiah, his brothers hated him so they threw him into a well and left him to die. When they realized they could trade him for a handful of shekels they sold him into slavery. The plot thickens. Joseph was then thrown into prison because he refused to commit adultery. Not only had he been mistreated by his brothers, but he also had become a slave and a felon, through no fault of his own. As if things weren’t bad enough a deadly famine struck.
This could be just another hard-luck story, but there’s more plot twists ahead. Joseph was able to help the king by encouraging him to protect food sources. As such, Joseph saved Egypt from certain famine and was eventually placed in charge of Egypt. Although famine was widespread, the storehouses were full in his cities. Guess who showed up for food? Joseph told his wicked brothers, “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”
This is not a random historical account, but typical of how God transforms badness into goodness. Think about how this is God’s normal: darkness becomes light, death to life, the first becomes the last, and the humble are exalted. We might think that in God’s world, up is down, and down is up. Rather, God turns things right-side-up. Plot twists are what He does with lives.
I hold a strong belief that the strength of Marines has largely been borne out of individual adversity. Each day I counsel new Marines at Marine Combat Training School. It’s not difficult to notice that many of their backgrounds are marked by mistreatment, abandonment, disappointment, and loss – through no fault of their own. I am deeply aware that if these Marines do not transform as individuals, mission success of the entire Marine Corps will be compromised. At the same time, I am also aware that if these same Marines are able to recycle some of those toxic emotions into fuel, they will become nuclear powerhouses for good. If these energies are harnessed and aimed in the right direction, Marines will be able to tap into sources of energy, motivation, and courage that is virtually limitless.
This is the type of plot twist we ask God for - to transform what was meant for harm into good. Once this transformation takes place in Marines, victims turn into victors, frustration converts into determination, hostility becomes possibility, failure becomes an educator, fear-fearing becomes fear-facing, collateral damage becomes collateral advantage, adversity turns into prosperity, and bitter Marines become better Marines. Plot twists are what Marines do well, every day. For more reading on engaging the transformation of Marines, visit Marine Mindset on MarineNet.
Editor’s note: The Chaplain’s Corner covers every- thing faith related. Facts not attributed are purely the opinion of the writer.