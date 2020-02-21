Collaboration and collective responsibility are the key principles being used by Heroes Elementary School to educate military children on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. That philosophy is not only benefitting kids, it is also bringing the school a bit of shine.
Heroes ES has been nominated for a U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Award. The award, which is based on student achievement and progress as determined by standardized testing, selects one school from each state as well as a Department of Defense Education Activities (DoDEA) school for the award. Heroes ES is one three DoDEA schools nominated for the award in the exemplary high performing schools category, which is based on math and reading data points.
According to Dr. Kimberley Carr, principal at Heroes ES, teamwork is key to the school’s success.
“We work together in teams for every aspect of the school,” said Carr. “Our grade level teams meet at least an hour and a half weekly to look at data and plan.”
“We have specific teams for our gifted students as well as for special education,” said Mike Starrett, assistant principal at Heroes ES. “We cover the entire spectrum of learning, collaboratively.”
The second essential component, collective responsibility, ensures the entire staff shares a common goal of education regardless of accolades.
“You have heard the philosophy of ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’” Carr said. “We are all in this together for these children… Our wonderful staff and teachers work so hard to do what is best for these kids… Being recognized like this really validates all that work.”
“It is an amazing thing for the Camp Lejeune community,” Starrett said. “It is such an honor for our school to represent the excellence we expect across the district.”
Final results for the award will be released in the fall of this year. A ceremony is held in Washington D.C. for honorees in November.