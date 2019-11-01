HM2 Sabrina Tyson, Field Medical Training Battalion East (FMTB-E), has been named the Jacksonville – Onslow Military Affairs Committee Service Member of the Month (SMOM) for October 2019. The award recognizes a local service member, nominated by their command, for their contributions and performance in carrying out their duties.
Tyson, a Manhattan, New York native, enlisted in 2005. Following recruit training command, she attended Corpsman school and dental technician school. Her first duty station was the 2nd Dental Battalion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Following a tour of duty in 2012, wherein she conducted hundreds of evaluations and cleanings in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Tyson attended more schooling and did a stint at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth before returning to MCB Camp Lejeune in 2017. With FMTB-E, Tyson serves as the Leading Petty Officer for Students Awaiting Training or Transfer (SAT/T) Platoon.
“As the SAT/T leading Petty Officer, HM2 Tyson is an exemplary mentor,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Cameron Waggoner, commanding officer, FMTB-E. “Her daily interactions with the SAT/T personnel are crucial to the individual success of personal and professional goals. She has truly shined during this time period by preparing 15 students to reclass, working diligently to improve each Sailor’s academic and physical performance. She assisted seven Sailors in the arduous transition to the civilian sector ensuring each prerequisite was complete and (that) member was fully prepared to move on the next chapter in their life. As a member of the command’s Force Preservation Counsel, Petty Officer Tyson advocated on the behalf of our most junior Sailors with highly challenging and professional issues. She directly mentored 23 Sailors, often serving as the sole lifeline. Her efforts resulted in communication up and down the chain of command and were instrumental in assisting each one in receiving invaluable resources and guidance.”
Tyson has seen a 75 percent graduation rate in her tenure remediating Sailors. She also spends “countless hours” providing upkeep to facilities. She also saw through the logistics of a graduating class, handled the logistics for this year’s Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony and conducts health related duties.
“Her meticulous attention to detail ensured 100 percent accountability of 18 staff members and 78 students during inclement weather, completion of dental and audiogram readiness and the smooth transfer of 29 (temporary additional duty) personnel to three outlying commands,” Waggoner said.
FMTB-E command sees Tyson as a positive role model for the young personnel she works with.
“Petty Officer Tyson is the definition of leadership through the command and the heart and soul of the S-4 section,” Waggoner said. “Petty Officer Tyson consistently seeks positions of increased responsibility where she produces outstanding results and is performing well above her paygrade. She is most deserving of the honor and privilege of being SMOM.”
Tyson is a mother of six with an associate degree in Health Science. She is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree and hopes to someday complete a physician assistant program. Her personal awards include Navy and Marine Corps Acheivement Medals, Good Conduct Medals and various unit and campaign awards.
Tyson is now eligible for the Service Member of the Year Award.
Congratulations to September’s SMOM, HM2 Sabrina Tyson.