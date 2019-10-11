Few of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s residents are native to the area, which is true for almost any military town. As the saying goes, “Home is where the Marine Corps sends you,” so despite where you are from, MCB Camp Lejeune and Onslow County are currently home. We drive these streets in our new home every day. There is a rich history at MCB Camp Lejeune and every road tells a story.
Camp Johnson is the training epicenter of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. When it was founded in 1942, it was called Montford Point and its mission was to act as a camp and training facility for new recruits. The first African American Marine recruits were selected for their leadership and demonstrated maturity for they would be the backbone of the African American Drill Instructor core. Nearly 20,000 African-American recruits were trained at Montford Point until 1949, when the U. S. military was fully integrated.
One of the most famous of the African American recruits was Gilbert "Hashmark" Johnson. Private Johnson would eventually become a drill instructor at Montford Point before going on to become the base sergeant major. Sgt. Maj. Johnson was nicknamed “Hashmark” for the many stripes on his uniform, which signified a long and distinguished military career.
In 1974, Montford Point was renamed Camp Johnson in honor of Johnson.
Johnson was born in rural Alabama and attended Stillman College to become a minister, but he left in 1923 to join the Army. He’d serve in the Navy, before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1942. He became one of the first black men trained as a drill instructor at Montford Point.
Fighting in Guam during World War II, Johnson asked that his black Marines be assigned to combat patrols; after getting approval, Johnson personally led 25 of those patrols.
Later in his career, he would serve as a senior noncommissioned officer in mostly white units.
Johnson died of a heart attack in Jacksonville in 1972, while addressing a meeting of the Montford Point Marine Association. Camp Johnson was named for him two years later.
Today Camp Johnson is the home of Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools (MCCSSS) which consists of four MOS producing schools, four tenant commands and one other Marine Corps O6 level Command who reports to the Commanding General of Training Command, Field Medical Training Battalion-East (FMTB-E). Many of the original buildings can still been seen today aboard Camp Johnson, including its Chapel.