Few of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s residents are native to the area, which is true for almost any military town. As the saying goes, “Home is where the Marine Corps sends you,” so despite where you are from, MCB Camp Lejeune and Onslow County are currently home. We drive these streets in our new community every day. There is a rich history at MCB Camp Lejeune and every road tells a story.
Running through the French Creek area on the west side of Camp Lejeune, Gonzalez Boulevard and Gonzalez Loop are both named for Sgt. Alfredo “Freddy” Gonzalez. At 21 years old he led a platoon of Marines into battle in Vietnam, having taken command following the wounding of his platoon’s lieutenant.
Born in Edinburg, Texas in 1942, Gonzalez had a happy childhood. As a high school senior he made All District in football despite being relatively small. He credited his love for John Wayne movies as a driving force behind him joining the Marine Corps right out of high school.
Gonzalez served one year in Vietnam, at the beginning of the war. After coming home, he was horrified by the news that his old platoon had been ambushed, with many casualties. Gonzalez thought he might have been able to save them if he’d been with them, so he volunteered to go back into battle.
In early 1968, soon after he’d returned to Vietnam, Gonzalez and his 3rd Platoon were ordered to advance into Hue City. While moving by truck convoy, the Marines came under heavy fire several times. Gonzalez stymied the enemy with hand grenades while moving a wounded private to safety. Though Gonzalez was bleeding badly, he chose to stay and lead his men. While they were defending a school building, Gonzalez was mortally wounded in a rocket attack.
The following year, Gonzalez’s mother accepted his posthumous Medal of Honor. A U.S. Navy ship, home-ported in Norfolk, Virginia, is also named for this fallen hero.