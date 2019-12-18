Few of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s residents are native to the area, which is true for almost any military town. As the saying goes, “Home is where the Marine Corps sends you.” MCB Camp Lejeune and Onslow County are currently home despite where you are from. We drive these streets in our new community every day. There is a rich history at MCB Camp Lejeune and every road tells a story.
Just before the Holcomb Boulevard circle on MCB Camp Lejeune is Lucy Brewer Avenue. This small road is notable for being one of the few roads on base which is named for a legend and not a recorded person.
As the legend goes, Lucy Brewer was a farm girl from Massachusetts who, after many terrible life events, enlisted in the Marine Corps in disguise during the War of 1812. The war was raging when Lucy donned men’s clothing, and she found refuge in the Marine Corps. No one discovered she was a woman, and as a member of the U.S.S. Constitution’s Marine guard, she saw action in some of the bloodiest sea fights of the war.
Her exploits came to light when she published an autobiographical account of her experiences called, “The Female Marine,” or “The Adventures of Lucy Brewer.” She told a detailed account of her heroism in the major battles of the U.S.S. Constitution, noting her skills as a marksman.
Many historians believe the story was actually penned by a writer named Nathaniel Hill Wright, who was acquainted with Nathaniel Coverly, the printer of the story. No one by the name of Lucy Brewer or that of her other pseudonyms can be found in historical records; in addition, the book’s details of Constitution's travels and battles are nearly verbatim to accounts published by the ship's commanders in contemporary newspapers.
The Marine Corps officially regards Brewer’s story as false and contends that the enlistment procedure and lack of privacy in living conditions would have made it impossible for her to hide her true identity and that her description of combat was probably gleaned from military reports or newspaper articles.
The first actual female Marine was Opha M. Johnson who enlisted on August 13, 1918, the day after the Secretary of the Navy granted women the ability to enlist in the Marine Corps Reserve.