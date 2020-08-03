Hope For The Warriors, a Jacksonville based veterans organization, is hosting a 30X30 Mindfulness Challenge aiming to encourage civilian and military family participants to stay grounded during the ongoing pandemic and beyond. The program will begin Aug. 10 and run through Sept. 8.
The 30-day challenge focuses on the mind-body aspect of wellness including yoga, mindfulness and journaling for up to 30 minutes a day. Registered participants will have access to daily exercises with a goal of building healthy habits and creating a sustainable practice. The content will progress over the course of the event, beginning with five-minute daily sessions and working toward 30 minutes of mindfulness at the culmination of the challenge.
“Across the world, we’re all embracing uncertain and stressful times and we ... are excited to share mental and physical exercises ... to help bring a sense of calm and control within ourselves,” said Steve Bartomioli, Hope For The Warriors senior director for sports and recreation. “Even though the daily program ends a few days prior, this journey takes us to Sept. 11, a day that warrants all Americans to stop and mindfully remember how the lives of our neighbors and our country were forever changed.”
Interested participants can register for the free mindfulness challenge at any time before Aug. 10 or during the duration of the challenge. For more information or to sign up for the 30x30 Virtual Fitness Challenge, visit hopeforthewarriors.org/30x30mindfulness.