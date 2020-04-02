We all know yesterday, April 1, was April Fools Day. April Fools Day is that time of the year when pranks are pulled across the nation, and no one is safe.
This year, April Fools day is more important than ever. With COVID-19 looming over everyone’s heads, it’s nice to take a break and have a little fun, and April Fools Day is just that.
But what about you? How did you fare this April Fools Day? Have a funny story? Share with us at pgruner@camplejeuneglobe.com with the chance of having your story featured in an upcoming issue of the paper.