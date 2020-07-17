Hurricanes and the law, part II

The Atlantic hurricane season is upon us. Knowing your rights and liabilities now, before these sea monsters strike, can help lessen their financial effect.
Claims Against the Government. Relying solely on the Federal government to compensate you for your hurricane damage losses involves some risk because:
- The federal Personnel Claims Act (32 U.S.C. 3721) authorizes, but does not require, the United States to provide compensation for losses “incident to service,” including losses in Base quarters. Historically, the most common claim is food spoilage caused by power outage.
- The United States will not pay claims when negligence of the claimant or his/her guests caused the loss.
- The United States will not compensate for losses where the posses- sion of the items is not considered reasonable under the circumstances or where the claimant failed to take reasonable precautions to protect the property.
- Private insurance proceeds are generally paid more quickly than government claims.
Making a Claim Against the Government
If your storm related, on base property damage claim exceeds the applicable deductible of your Lincoln Family Housing renter’s policy, you must first submit a claim through Lincoln’s insurer. Once this claim is settled, you must then settle with any other private renter’s insurance that you have prior to submit- ting a claim against the government.
Submit a copy of all private insurance settlements with your claim against the United States.
If your total loss does not exceed the applicable deductible and you have no private renter’s policy, file a claim directly against the United States. Persons who wish to file a weather related claim against the government should contact the Le- gal Service Support Section (LSSS) at building 66 on Holcomb Blvd [POC Scott Ashcraft (910) 451- 5223]. Completed claims submitted to the LSSS will be forwarded to the Tort Claims Unit (TCU) in Nor- folk, Virginia for adjudication. If circumstances warrant, TCU may choose to send a claims adjudicating official to Camp Lejeune to speed up the process.
For storm related, on base dam- age to vehicles, claimants must file through their insurer and then may submit a claim against the United States. Claimants must show that their vehicle was aboard the installation for a legitimate purpose. Only vehicles registered in the name of the active duty service member or federal employee are covered under this statute.
Proving Loss. A good inventory of your property can be very helpful, including digital video or photos. Receipts for the more expensive items will be helpful in substantiating the claim, whether against a private insurer or the government.